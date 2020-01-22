Is Courteney Cox still hoping Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt get back together? Perhaps! The Cougar Town alum, 55, “liked” a tweet about her best friend’s prior relationship which read, “They still love each other, no doubt.” Also, Court apparently “liked” a bunch of photos on social media of Jennifer, 50, and Brad, 56, reuniting at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

It’s not a total surprise that Court is rooting for her former Friends costar to find love again since the two have remained very close since the show ended in 2004. “There’s absolutely no judgment in Court,” Jen told More magazine in 2014. “You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I’ve slept in her bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

Brad and Jen were spotted embracing backstage after they won their respective awards — Brad for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jennifer for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The two enjoyed a nice chat, and Brad held on to Jen’s left hand as if he didn’t want her to leave after she started walking away. “He grabbed onto her as she was walking over,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They had this sweet little moment with what looked like a hug and a cheek kiss. They were whispering something to each other, but with all the commotion, it couldn’t be heard.”

Meanwhile, Courteney wasn’t the only celebrity to gush over Brad and Jen’s adorable reunion. “WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT’S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote on Instagram while Hilary Duff echoed, “Oh em geeee.”

After the former flames’ brief run-in, The Morning Show star was “floating on cloud 9,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room afterward. “She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the insider added. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typical press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Additionally, the handsome hunk proudly watched his ex’s acceptance speech backstage after her name was called. In a clip posted to Twitter, Brad was staring at the television monitor and seemed to say, “Oh, wow,” as she spoke.

If Court is into #Brannifer, then clearly, we are on board, too!