Out for a stroll. Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and husband Jeremy Vuolo were spotted out on a walk with their family in L.A. on Friday, May 21.

Jinger, 27, looked comfy in a pair of skinny jeans, a black T-shirt, white sneakers, a white baseball hat and an olive jacket. Jeremy, 33, also kept it casual in a light denim button-up shirt, brown pants, brown boots and a black jacket. The couple were accompanied by Jeremy’s parents, Diana and Charles Vuolo. Jinger and Jeremy also brought along their kids for the outing. Their 2-year-old daughter, Felicity, walked alongside her family while Jinger pushed 6-month-old daughter Evangeline in a stroller.

Jeremy shared several snaps on Instagram from the weekend, which he spent with his family members who were visiting from the east coast. “Family’s in town. Which means, jam-packed SUV [laughing emoji],” the pastor captioned a photo of Jinger with his sister, Valerie Vuolo, sitting in the back seat of their car. On Saturday, May 22, the entire family enjoyed a cookout at Jeremy and Jinger’s home.

The couple’s outing comes nearly one month after Jinger’s brother Josh Duggar was arrested on child porn charges on April 29. The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 33, pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography on April 30. He was held without bond until his hearing on May 5, when Judge Christy Comstock approved his request for bail. Because of the nature of his charges, Comstock ruled that Josh would be placed in home confinement with appointed third-party custodians Lacount and Maria Reber. He was released on May 6.

He is currently being monitored via GPS and will remain in home confinement until his trial begins on July 6. The Arkansas native could be facing up to 40 years of jail time and half a million dollars in fines if he is found guilty on both counts.

Jeremy reacted to his brother-in-law’s arrest in a statement to Today. “Nothing can prepare someone to receive news like that,” Jeremy said on May 12. “Like everyone else, we are absolutely horrified, and want to see justice carried out. And we just want to say that we are grateful for the authorities who work tirelessly to end child abuse here and around the world. We’re praying for all of the victims in this situation — really, we’re praying for everyone who is involved.”

