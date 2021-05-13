Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger ‘Horrified’ of Josh Duggar’s Child Porn Charges: We Want ‘Justice Carried Out’

Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo revealed how he and wife Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) reacted the moment they learned of the child porn charges against her older brother Josh Duggar.

The father of two, 33, explained “nothing can prepare someone to receive news like that” during an interview with TODAY Parents on Wednesday, May 12. “Like everyone else, we are absolutely horrified, and want to see justice carried out.”

Jeremy showed appreciation to the “authorities who work tirelessly to end child abuse here and around the world” and said he and Jinger, 27, are “praying for all of the victims in this situation — really, we’re praying for everyone who is involved.”

Several of the Duggars have spoken out about Josh’s court case following his arrest in Arkansas on April 29, including his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar as well as his siblings. Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography on April 30.

Josh allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, obtained by In Touch. The former 19 Kids and Counting star “allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Due to the severity of the charges against him, Josh was not allowed to return home to his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, and their six children following his arraignment. The former TLC personality, however, is able to have unlimited contact with his kids, Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 17 months, as long as his wife is present to supervise.

On May 5, Judge Christy Comstock ruled to have the soon-to-be father of seven placed in home confinement with his appointed third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, who are “close friends” of the Duggar family. Josh, who is now being monitored via GPS, was released on bail on May 6.

Anna, 32, has yet to speak out about the charges against Josh, although she did post a now-deleted throwback photo of him playing chess with their son Michael from a 2019 family game night on May 10.

Josh’s case will go to trial in July 2021.