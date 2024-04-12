TikTok stars and conjoined twins Carmen Andrade and Lupita Andrade slammed followers who tag them in questions about fellow conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel.

After Abby and Brittany, 34, made headlines when it was revealed Abby married Josh Bowling in a secret wedding in 2021, a content creator used a video of Carmen and Lupita, 23, to explain what it’s like to be a conjoined twin. However, Carmen and Lupita slammed the comparisons in their own TikTok video on March 29.

“I don’t understand why you keep tagging us and using us like the reference or the source—” Carmen began in response to the initial video, while Lupita interjected with air quotes to add, “Or the tea.”

Carmen then pointed out that her and Lupita’s body may not work the same as Abby and Brittany’s body. “When we’re just referring to ourselves in those instances,” she said. “Cause we share a bloodstream like that, they may not.”

The sisters then stated they understand the interest in Abby and Brittany’s lives, though insisted that people shouldn’t pry into their personal business.

“Although I am a conjoined twin, believe it or not I have curiosities about how other people live their lives about how certain disabilities or people with disabilities function in their day to day lives,” Carmen said. “At least I’m not a weirdo about it.”

The sisters went on to argue that Brittany and Abby have the right to keep their lives private. “We’re only making this video to clearly state those references of those videos are for us – like we’re only speaking about ourselves,” Carmen stated. “Nobody else. With all due respect all the videos that you’ve tagged us in and we’ve watched so far feel very disingenuous of being – or trying to feel—informative or educational – they mostly just feel cheap and a bit exploitative.”

Lupita added that the attention feels “like TLC.”

Abby and Brittany first rose to fame when they discussed their experiences as conjoined twins during a TV interview in 1996. The sisters later starred in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, and they went on to appear on one season of the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany in 2012.

Courtesy of Carmen Andrade/Instagram

After their reality show concluded, Abby and Brittany stepped out of the spotlight to live more private lives. However, they made headlines in March when it was revealed Abby married Josh.

Shortly after fans expressed confusion about how the marriage works with Abby being a conjoined twin, the sisters clapped back at their haters in a TikTok video. “The internet is EXTRA loud today,” they captioned a video that showcased several ancient statues of conjoined twins. “We have always been around.”