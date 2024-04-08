Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel may be getting a lot of attention ever since it was revealed Abby secretly tied the knot with United States Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021, but life appears to be relatively normal for the famous sisters.

On Saturday, April 6, in photos exclusively obtained by In Touch, the Hensel twins, 34, were spotted out on a Target run in Minnesota, where they work as fifth-grade teachers at Sunnyside Elementary in New Brighton.

The sisters were dressed casually in a two-toned grey sweater and blue jeans with a black crossbody bag as they browsed the dollar section of the store, while Abby could be seen sporting her wedding ring on the pair’s right hand. “Inside the store they were doing normal stuff,” an eyewitness exclusively tells In Touch.

