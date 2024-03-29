Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel clapped back at backlash they received after it was revealed that Abby married Josh Bowling.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” Brittany and Abby, 34, captioned a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, March 28, which showed several ancient sculptures of conjoined twins. “We have always been around.”

Shortly after they shared the video, several social media users rushed to the comments section to show support for the sisters. “As long as y’all are happy nothing else matters,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “Ignore the noise! Have a wonderful life.”

However, others admitted they were “confused” to hear about the wedding and didn’t understand the logistics of how the marriage works.

The conjoined twins made headlines on Wednesday, March 27, when it was revealed that Abby and Josh secretly tied the knot back in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today. The couple currently lives in Minnesota, though not much is known about Josh or how he met his wife.

One day after their wedding was confirmed, a sweet video of Abby and Brittany dancing with Josh at their wedding surfaced online. The former reality stars looked gorgeous in a custom gown during the special moment.

While Josh seems to prefer living a more private life, Abby and Brittany first gained public attention when they shared their story as conjoined twins during a 1996 television interview. They later appeared in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 before they starred on their own reality show, Abby & Brittany, on TLC in 2012.

The sisters are dicephalus conjoined twins. The rare condition is when conjoined twins are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine. While Abby and Brittany have separate organs including hearts, spinal cords and brains, they share other organs that are located below the waist. Brittany is in control of the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right side.

Courtesy of Abby and Brittany Hensel/Instagram

They also spoke about the condition in the 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body. “We are totally different people,” Brittany said at the time. “We usually bargain with each other like, ‘If you do this, I’ll do that.’ Or we take turns.”

Despite having the rare condition, Abby and Brittany captured the hearts of fans with their determination to live normal lives. During their reality show, the sisters navigated common experiences that included learning how to drive and taking their road test.