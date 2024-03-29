Abby Hensel looked blissfully happy at her wedding to Josh Bowling in a new video from the nuptials. The Minnesota native and her husband shared their first dance alongside Abby’s conjoined twin, Brittany Hensel, in the clip, which was obtained by DailyMail.

On Wednesday, March 27, Today confirmed via public records that Abby, 34, had secretly married the Army veteran in 2021. It’s unclear how the couple met or how long they were together before tying the knot. Abby has also not shared specifics of how her marriage works with a conjoined twin.

Fans first got to know the elementary school teachers when they appeared in a viral television interview in 1996. They also documented their lives in 2006’s Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 and starred on one season of the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany in 2012.

Even as teenagers, Abby and Brittany, 34, expressed their desires to get married and start families one day. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet,” they admitted in the 2006 documentary.

The conjoined twins’ bodies are fused at the pelvis, with Brittany controlling the left side and Abby controlling the right side. They have many separate organs, including their own brains, hearts, spinal cords and stomachs. However, their reproductive organs and other below-the-waist organs are shared.

Since the end of Abby & Brittany in 2012, the twins have opted to live life out of the public eye. They both graduated from Bethel University and now teach fourth and fifth grade in Minnesota. The twins’ concentration is in elementary school math and they share a paycheck.

“Obviously, right away, we understand that we are going to get one salary because we’re doing the job of one person,” Abby admitted in 2013. “As maybe experience comes in, we’d like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach two different ways.”

When Abby and Brittany were born, their parents were given the option of possibly separating them. However, their mom and dad turned this down when they found out that both twins likely wouldn’t survive the procedure. “How could you pick between the two?” their father asked in a 2001 interview.

Despite their rare condition, Abby and Brittany have tried to live as normally as possible. “People have been curious about us since we were born, for obvious reasons,” they once said. “But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do.”