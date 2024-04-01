Inside Abby Hensel's Husband Joshua Bowling's First Marriage

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel’s new husband, Joshua Bowling, was married and divorced once before, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Josh’s ex-wife, Annica Rose Bowling, filed for dissolution of marriage with a child on June 7, 2019, with the reason stated as “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Monday, April 1. The documents stated that the former couple shared one child, a daughter. Josh and Annica participated in mediation before reaching a full agreement on custody of their child.

In the documents, Annica stated that she was “not capable of self-support” and requested “temporary spousal maintenance payable by” Josh. At the time, Josh was working full time as a Hospice Registered Nurse Case Manager for St. Croix Hospice in Oakdale, Minnesota, according to the docs, and earning $62,500 annually. He also received $560 per month in Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits.

Josh agreed to pay Annica spousal maintenance for 24 consecutive months, starting in the first month following the sale of their marital home. He agreed to pay $700 per month for the first six months and $500 per month for the remaining 18 months.

Josh was also involved in a paternity test case filed by Annica in October 2023, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

TLC

Abby, 34, who rose to fame alongside twin sister Brittany Hensel on TLC’s Abby & Brittany, privately married Josh in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today on March 27. The couple currently lives in Minnesota, although Abby has kept the details of her relationship with Josh private.

After news of the wedding broke, DailyMail shared a video of the couple’s first dance, in which Abby could be seen smiling and kissing Josh as they moved and sang along to “Losing Control” by Matt Simmons.

Brittany and Abby received an influx of comments and questions as the nuptials went viral on social media. However, the twins were quick to respond in a TikTok video shared on March 28.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” they captioned a clip featuring ancient sculptures of conjoined twins. “We have always been around.”

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, which means that they are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” according to the National Library of Medicine. The sisters have separate hearts, spinal cords and brains, but they share organs located below the waist. Brittany controls the left side of their body, while Abby controls the right.

“We are totally different people,” Brittany said during the 2007 documentary Extraordinary People: The Twins Who Share a Body. “We usually bargain with each other like, ‘If you do this, I’ll do that.’ Or we take turns.”