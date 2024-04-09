Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Go Plant Shopping, Snap Selfie With Pals While Out and About

Girls’ day! Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were spotted out and about with friends, shopping and taking selfies in their neighborhood in Minnesota on Sunday, April 7, as seen in photos and a video exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Abby and Brittany, both 34, were seen with two pals walking in and out of stores in the area. The sisters left one shop carrying a small plant in their hand. At one point, the Abby & Brittany stars huddled up with their friends to pose for some selfies together after enjoying lunch at a local Mexican restaurant called Centro Highland.

The girls’ shopping trip comes days after Abby’s 2021 private marriage to nurse Joshua Bowling went public.