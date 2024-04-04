Abby Hensel’s marriage certificate reveals that her conjoined twin sister, Brittany Hensel, wasn’t listed as her wedding witness during her 2021 nuptials to husband Josh Bowling.

While Brittany, who shares the lower part of her body with Abby, attended the wedding, her name was noticeably missing from the witness list, according to the marriage certificate obtained by TMZ. However, their other sister Morgan Hensel was included on the witness list. Cosmo Naut was also listed as a witness, though it’s not currently clear how he knows the couple.

In addition to the witness list, the marriage license revealed that the ceremony was held at Jerome Event Center in Delano, Minnesota, and Reverend Sid A. Veenstra officiated their nuptials.

While it was previously reported that the wedding took place in 2021, the paperwork stated that the exact date was November 13, 2021. Another new detail was that Abby, 34, chose to change her surname from Hensel to Bowling.

The marriage license was revealed just one week after Today confirmed that Abby had secretly married Josh. It’s unclear how the couple met or when they started dating, while neither Abby nor Brittany, 34, have explained how the marriage works as conjoined twins.

Fans first got to know Abby and Brittany when they opened up about their experiences as conjoined twins during a TV interview in 1996. The sisters went on to document their lives in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 before they starred on one season of the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany in 2012.

As conjoined twins, their bodies are fused at the pelvis. Brittany has control of the left side of their body, and Abby controls the right side. The sisters have many separate organs, including their own brains, hearts, spinal cords and stomachs, though they share their reproductive organs and other organs below the waist.

Following their reality TV stint, Abby and Brittany left the spotlight and opted to live more private lives as elementary school teachers. It seems Josh also values his privacy, and he hasn’t revealed much about himself on social media.

However, In Touch exclusively confirmed that he was previously married and divorced before he found love with Abby.

Courtesy of Abby and Brittany Hensel/TikTok

His ex-wife, Annica Rose Bowling, filed for dissolution of marriage with a child on June 7, 2019, stating that there was an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.” The former couple share one child, a daughter, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Monday, April 1.

The exes participated in mediation before they reached a full agreement on custody of their daughter.

Annica also filed a paternity test case against Josh in October 2023, according to court records viewed by In Touch.