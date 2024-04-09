Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have kept a low profile since gaining national attention at 6 years old after an appearance in the 1990s on a popular talk show.

Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, which is a rare medical condition where the siblings are “fused side-by-side with a shared pelvis,” per the National Library of Medicine.

The sisters accumulated a fan base after starring in the TLC show Abby & Brittany, which aired from August to October 2012. The series followed the sisters as they graduated college and sought their first job.

The Hensels have since left the spotlight, but curiosity about the twins has renewed following the news of Abby’s secret wedding to Josh Bowling in 2021.

Where Do Abby and Brittany Hensel Live?

After Abby and Brittany graduated in 2021 from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, the pair seemingly made the nearby small town of New Brighton their new home.

The pair were recently spotted leaving a local Target on April 6, 2024, according to photos exclusively obtained by In Touch. Abby and Brittany were seen browsing the dollar section after getting their nails done earlier that day.

What Are Abby and Brittany’s Jobs?

The sisters currently teach fourth and fifth grade at an elementary school in New Brighton with a concentration in math. Although Brittany and Abby both have their teaching licenses respectively, they share a paycheck due to teaching the same classes.

“Obviously, right away, we understand that we are going to get one salary because we’re doing the job of one person,” Abby told BBC regarding the way they were paid in 2013. “As maybe experience comes in, we’d like to negotiate a little bit, considering we have two degrees and because we are able to give two different perspectives or teach in two different ways.”

Five years later, Abby and Brittany revealed in 2018 that they were offered two contracts by the school that hired them because they were working part-time, meaning they weren’t receiving a full salary. Their compensation was split between them, which they divided evenly.

Are Abby and Brittany Married?

Abby privately married army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021, according to public records viewed by Today. Josh reportedly lives with the twins in their native state of Minnesota. It is unclear how the pair met or how Abby’s conjoined twin plays into the dynamic.

Similarly to his wife, Josh seemingly lives his life out of the limelight. His Facebook profile describes him as a “father, veteran and nurse.”