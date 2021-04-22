Claudia Jordan Claims Kanye West ‘Tried To’ Hook Up With Her While With Kim: ‘I Couldn’t Do It’

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan alleged Kanye West “tried to” hook up with her while he was still with his now-ex Kim Kardashian.

During an appearance on “The Domenick Nati Show,” the 48-year-old talk show host recalled when the rapper, 43, made a move on her.

“He tried years ago. Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door … ,” she said, keeping the details to a minimum. “I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well. And [because of] Girl Code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that,” she said.

When asked directly if she would consider dating the newly single father of four — who shares kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians babe, 40, — she replied, “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you.”

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February. The couple started dating in 2012 and, throughout their time together, welcomed four kids. Kanye, for his part, responded to the filing on April 9. Court docs obtained by In Touch state that the Yeezy designer is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children and is requesting that the judge terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to each other. Both parties cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Shutterstock (2)

Following their split, a source told In Touch the exes “are striving to be amicable,” though things change between them “from day to day.” The source noted that they “don’t think” Kim and Kanye will ever be “as close as Kourtney [Kardashian] and Scott [Disick], but you never know.”

A separate source told Life & Style that the Skims founder is dressing “sexier than ever” and “is getting back into the swing of living like a free woman.”

“Now that she is single again, she is embracing her age, her status and the fact that she looks better now, at 40, than ever before,” the insider added, noting that she is “laughing and seems lighter as if a weight has been lifted. It’s like the old Kim is back.”

The source also explained that filing for divorce from Kanye “wasn’t an easy choice, but it was necessary.”

“They really tried to stay together. It’s been difficult and it’s not over yet, but she’s at peace with moving on,” the insider added. “She’s actually really excited about what lies ahead.”