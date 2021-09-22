Sister Wives star Christine Brown went au naturel in a new photo, garnering a sweet response from her son Paedon ahead of season 16.

“Sometimes the sun and no makeup just feel so good! It’s one of those days!” wrote the TLC personality and mom of six, 49, in her caption on Tuesday, September 21, alongside a snap of herself standing outside enjoying the warm weather.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Paedon, 23, who was last reported to be living in St. George, Utah, gushed over Christine’s glowing selfie in a rare comment. “MOM YOU LOOK SO AMAZING, I miss you so much,” he replied about her bare-faced portrait.

Just days ago, the TV personality shared another pic of herself flaunting a dramatic makeup look after teasing a recent project that she’s been working on.

“I’ve decided to create a VILLAINS line for myself from the Kendra Scott Color Bar. You know you can create your own jewelry there? It’s. So. Fun,” Christine shared on September 16, adding a City Creek Center hashtag, which is based in Utah.

Sister Wives fans have been wondering about Christine’s future plans after In Touch confirmed that she put up her house in Flagstaff, Arizona, up for sale.

The reality star listed her three-bedroom abode for $725,000 on August 5, just weeks after her husband Kody Brown’s other spouse Janelle Brown announced she was the first of the polygamous family to move onto their new property in Coyote Pass. Janelle, 52, is temporarily living in an RV until their homes are move-in ready.

In season 15, fans saw Christine reach her boiling point amid the family drama, telling her loved ones she wanted to move back to their former home state of Utah. This time around, it looks like the reality brood are still having some heated discussions over the matter.

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Kody will talk to each of his wives about Christine’s “desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them,” a press release for season 16 obtained by In Touch teased on August 31. “When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can’t even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.”

On the bright side, Christine did enjoy some time in Utah with her and Kody’s kids on September 5. The group spent a day at Oktoberfest in Snowbird, and Paedon also rejoiced over the new memories they made. “Had so, so much fun visiting my family up north and I’m so glad mom could be here for Oktoberfest,” he captioned family snaps from that day. “What an amazing life to be living.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.