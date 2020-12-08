Collecting memories. Chris Lopez celebrated Lux’s milestone moments in a rare father-son video amid his ongoing drama with ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry.

The father of two revealed one of his favorite things to do with the 3-year-old is spend time with him at the park in the throwback clip he shared on Monday, December 7. “It’s cool to see your son transition [to] going up the steps by himself now. Going down the slide. Before he never liked going down slides,” Chris said.

“Now he wants to swing … I love being a dad, especially to this little boy,” the dad continued. At the time, Chris was celebrating his birthday and shared how happy he felt to be in the company of Lux. “I can’t take it for granted,” he gushed.

Chris’ followers loved seeing the bond shared between them in the never-before-seen video, captioned, “Can’t overlook the small blessings.” Lux even let out a laugh as Chris held him up on the swinging monkey bars.

While tension continues to linger between Chris and the Teen Mom 2 personality, 28, he did offer his perspective on their relationship turmoil in a recent Q&A. “I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right … Now, I don’t care what story you choose to believe,” he wrote.

Chris later shared another cryptic message about overcoming tough experiences via Instagram Stories, reading, “My story is filled with broken pieces, bad decisions and some ugly truths. But it’s also filled with [a] major comeback, peace in my soul and grace that saved my life.”

The Hustle and Heart author and Chris welcomed Lux in 2017 and another baby boy, Romello Creed, in July 2020. Amid her pregnancy, the off-again exes were going through some struggles behind closed doors that nearly led her not to allow him in the delivery room for Creed’s birth. After cooling down, Kailyn told In Touch exclusively she wouldn’t have “been able to be OK with herself” if she didn’t at least give Chris the “opportunity” to show up for his son on that very special day.

Even though they took some steps forward, drama ignited again when Chris cut their son Lux’s hair without Kailyn’s permission or knowledge, resulting in her September 26 arrest for offensive touching. Kailyn was ultimately released without bail and now must show up in court for her arraignment set for January 21, 2021.

It’s been a rocky few months for both of them, but the MTV mama recently said she is done “fighting” with her exes and eager to maintain the peace.