The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett said goodbye to her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, and is changing her last name following their messy divorce.

“I’m trying to get back into the motion of being a divorced woman and shake it off the best way that I can so I’m going to get my name changed,” Chantel, 32, said during a teaser clip of the Monday, November 13 episode of the spinoff shared by TLC. “It’s going to feel so liberating to have my old name back. You do not understand how burdensome it is to carry the last name of your ex-husband.”

The TLC personality confessed to cameras that every time she signed her name, she was “reminded of her painful divorce.”

In a private confessional, Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett, explained how she asked her daughter not to take Pedro’s last name more than seven years ago before their 2016 wedding.

“But what can I say? She was blinded by love. Thank God she’s taking a step forward,” the matriarch continued. “Taking her name back and that is a part of her healing.”

Pedro, 32, and Chantel separated in April 2022, with the real estate agent officially filing for divorce one month later. In his filing, Pedro claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, the 90 Day Fiancé season 4 alums were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Their restraining orders went into effect in July 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel, which debuted on November 6, documented Pedro and Chantel as they cut their final ties after more than six years of marriage. During the premiere, the now-divorced duo faced off in person for the first time in nine months to discuss the joint sale of their home with a real estate agent.

Chantel and Pedro continued to bump heads as Pedro — who obtained his real estate license in July 2021 — wanted to sell their marital home himself to save on the $25,000 commission that would be paid out to the real estate agent.

However, the Atlanta, Georgia native wouldn’t budge on her stance for a neutral third party. “It was already discussed and decided upon when he signed our divorce documents, so that’s what we’re going to do,” Chantel said during their in-person meeting.

In Touch later confirmed that Pedro and Chantel sold their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home in March for $417,000.