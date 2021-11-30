Spoiler alert. Viewers may have seen Chanel West Coast cohost Ridiculousness for more than 10 years, but there are still some tricks of the trade that they would be surprised to learn about, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I think they’d be shocked to know how fast I change in between episodes and how fast we filmed them. We filmed six episodes in a day,” Chanel, 33, admits. “Like, if you ever see me looking a little extra tired, it’s probably either the last episode of the day where I was just like, ‘Forget the touch-up, let’s get out of here.’ Or it’s the first episode of the day where I was still really tired.”

Over the years, the TV personality has also found an interesting connection when it comes to the MTV series and her previous projects.

“I’ve been telling this story a lot. So, where we filmed [my first] music video, that’s where I film Ridiculousness now,” she adds. “[It’s] very full circle. It gives me chills talking about it too. It’s very weird, but there’s something about the studio.”

Since her first appearance on Ridiculousness in 2011, Chanel has put together a list of big moments that came from working in that particular studio.

“I actually met my one backup dancer, who’s one of my best friends now, she’s been my backup dancer since my very first live show. I also met her at that studio,” she says. “There’s, like, this weird divine thing about this studio. Like, my first job was there. I met my backup dancers, one of my best friends until this day at the studio. Then I ended up filming Ridiculousness there.”

Although Chanel has found it to be “very weird,” she notes that she is curious about whether the studio is “pulling” her in, jokingly adding, “Maybe in my past life, I was like some, like, old Hollywood person that worked there.”

The singer, who has been rapping since she was a child, also admits which performers she would love to collaborate with in the future.

“I’ve said it in like almost every interview. Even though I haven’t put out a song with Lil Wayne yet, I have worked with Lil Wayne already. [I’ve] been in the studio with him. I got to experience that, but I’ve never been in the studio with Drake. I love Drake,” she shares. “I just feel like we would make a hit together. He has to get the Google alerts by now because of how many interviews I’ve said it in. So, I’m going to say it again.”

The California native has also added Post Malone to her list, saying, “I feel like the new music that I’m making on my next album is very in Post Malone. The direction [is like] female Post Malone. So, I feel like we would like really mesh.”