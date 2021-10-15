Dare to Bare! Chanel West Coast Knows How to Rock a Red Carpet With Her Sexy Outfits

Chanel West Coast is killing the fashion game. The Ridiculousness star (real name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley) has been appearing on red carpets since 2010, and she never disappoints. From fancy dresses to jean shorts, Chanel can always make something work — she even gives the Kardashians a run for their money!

The former Fantasy Factory star has no qualms with showing some skin or putting a new spin on a popular trend. It may come as no surprise she has a closet full of designer threads. An award show or star-studded event is the perfect opportunity for the MTV alum to show off her most fabulous outfits that have yet to be worn.

Chanel previously gave In Touch an exclusive tour of her enviable wardrobe back in March 2020, revealing she “doesn’t really have a set style” and goes with the flow.

“If you go through my Instagram, you’ll see some days I’m this way, some days I’m that way. It’s very colorful. I think that’s a good word for my style,” the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum said while showing off her stunning Los Angeles abode.

The rapper went all out while designing her luxurious home, and it features a breathtaking glam room and Louboutin shoe wall, which she likely utilizes ahead of A-list ceremonies and TV appearances.

Her bedroom also pays homage to late rapper Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G.) with the quote, “It was all a dream,” hanging on her wall. “I felt like it was the perfect quote to put above my bed because this is where I obviously do a lot of dreaming and my dreams are not just dreams,” Chanel told In Touch about her inspiration. “I will dream and have visions for music videos, dream and have visions for songs. I’m out here making moves and my dreams.”

Chanel continues to bring her A-game in the music department, having dropped an official lyric video for her new single “Actin Different” on August 25, 2021.

Fans are already looking forward to seeing the TV personality strut her stuff on the red carpet again, especially since everyone took a break in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

