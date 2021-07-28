Chanel West Coast flaunted her bikini body and took a dip in the crystal-clear waters during her memorable visit to Tulum.

The reality star, 32, who is currently appearing on season 22 of MTV’s viral video show Ridiculousness, rocked a pink and green two-piece during the adventurous getaway to Mexico with her pals.

Chanel revealed her trip has been nothing short of “magical” on Wednesday, July 28, showing her squad enjoying all of the “tropical vibes” as they took photos, dined at the local hotspots and concluded their experience with a relaxing “spa day.”

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

In her latest snaps, Chanel posed on a ladder alongside a giant swing while inside a cenote, which is a beautiful and deep, water-filled sinkhole.

The reality star has been enjoying her time away from the studio after her Ridiculousness costar Steelo Brim opened up about the mega-success of their show. In June, the MTV personality shared why he feels it’s become such a hit.

“It’s a modernized America’s Funniest Home Videos, and we break down the videos a little bit more,” Steelo told CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith, pointing out that the crew has started to film six episodes a day in recent seasons.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast

“One of the things that really resonates with people are people and the videos we have,” he added. “Some of them are so easy to connect with because it’s constantly going on around you. It’s crazy how much content we actually receive, and the catalog that we have from over the years. I guess it is just evergreen and something that will never stop. People will never stop doing stupid things and filming it.”

Chanel previously showed the love in return, gushing over her friendships with Steelo and host Rob Dyrdek exclusively to In Touch in January 2020. “I’m close with the guys, we’re kind of like family, so I’ve talked to them,” she said at the time, adding, “Rob’s the type of person who loves to be at home. He lives in a mansion with the cutest family. So, he’s super happy.”

We haven’t seen the last of the Ridiculousness cast, that’s for sure!