OnlyFans isn’t off the table for Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast — but don’t expect the same type of content you’d get from other creators on the subscription-based social media platform.

“I feel like OnlyFans is going in a direction where they’re doing a lot of different content,” Chanel, 33, tells In Touch exclusively. “Last year I would [have said] no … I support what any woman wants to do, but I’d rather be making money off my talent, or with Ridiculousness — that’s more my personality.“

OnlyFans, which launched in 2016, allows creators to monetize their content for free by charging fans a fee to see their photos and videos — either a one-time price or a subscription. The social platform, however, saw significant growth in popularity in 2020 when sex workers turned to the site during COVID lockdowns. In August, the site announced its plan to block sexually explicit content but changed its policy back after the immediate backlash.

Eventually, the space started to become overrun with influencers and celebrities hoping to cash in on more risqué content. Shake It Up! star Bella Thorne claims she made over $1 million in just 24 hours when she joined the platform in August 2020.

“I’d rather just be known for my talent than just being sexy,” the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum says. “If I joined OnlyFans, [I’d share] just extra exclusive content.”

The rapper adds that her fanbase, who has been watching her on the popular MTV show for more than 10 years, is also why she is avoiding taking the “sexy route” on the social media site if she opts to join.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Chanel, you post sexy pictures on Instagram, you could be making money off this on OnlyFans.’ But I feel almost guilty in this weird way,” the MTV star explains. “I’m on a show. We have a lot of adult fans, but we do have kid fans too … [I don’t think it’s] the route I should be going, just because there is such a kid fan base that we still have with Ridiculousness.”