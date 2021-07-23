Rob Dyrdek is known for making viewers crack up with his hilarious commentary while hosting Ridiculousness, so it may come as no surprise that he earns a hefty amount of cash for each appearance on the long-running MTV series. Keep reading to find out how much money he makes from the show!

What Is Rob Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness Salary ?

The former professional skateboarder became well-known while starring on the reality shows Rob & Big as well as Fantasy Factory, which allowed him to secure a bigger paycheck when he pitched the idea for Ridiculousness to MTV in 2011.

Rob immediately got the green light when he explained the premise behind his “faster and cooler” version of America’s Funniest Home Videos, drawing attention to the huge fan-following that show already had.

“I knew how bad [MTV] wanted me to do a show,” Rob explained in a July episode of Dear Media’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. “I was probably getting $35K an episode of Rob & Big, and they offered me $125K an episode to do a fourth season of Rob & Big or do another show.”

After selling Fantasy Factory to the network, Rob ensured that he owned the integration rights on Ridiculousness, which allowed him freedom when choosing products that are strategically placed in the show. “Now, I sold deals to Chevy, Microsoft. I sold all my own deals that I wrote episodes around for the television show,” he explained. “I did all of that by owning that platform. I was making $125K an episode — which was pretty unprecedented from a talent fee perspective — but I was making millions because I owned the platform.”

“I was able to get way more money based on the success of what had happened with Fantasy Factory, and now, this would be my third show with them,” Rob added.

What Is Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth?

The Ohio native is said to be worth around $100 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does He Keep Up With His Busy Schedule?

Rob, who is married to wife Bryiana and the father of two kids, Kodah and Nala, said he found a way to divvy up his time flawlessly. “I live a perfectly balanced life, where I spend 32 percent of my time sleeping, 32 percent of the time working and about 30 percent with my family and wife and friends,” the reality TV star said about how he maintains his responsibilities. “[It’s a] fully balanced-by-design life.”