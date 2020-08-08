Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast revealed her bikini-clad photos with friends were removed from Instagram for “bullying and harassment,” and she laughed off the people who reported the images while reposting them on Friday, August 7.

“LMFAO. Can someone explain what in this photo is bullying or harassment? [laughing emoji]. I legit have been bullied on Instagram for years, and few posts I report about it got removed,” the 31-year-old reality star began her caption.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Chanel highlighted how other social media users constantly share content that should be flagged, and yet it never gets taken down, telling her followers “it makes no sense!”

The portraits she posted show the Fantasy Factory alum and her friends having a blast while soaking up the sun on a boat in Big Bear Lake, California. They were all rocking thong bottoms for the pics taken during their fun afternoon out.

“F–k off to whoever reported this post of me and my girls enjoying life,” Chanel concluded her message. “There are such sad, miserable, haters out there. I truly feel bad for them. I pray they find peace [and] happiness.”

Chanel has learned to take the criticism from haters with a grain of salt after having a career in music and television. In some ways, it’s “fueled” her to stay on her A-game at all times, the clapback queen previously told In Touch exclusively.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

“It’s like you think you’re doing a disservice to this person. You think you’re hurting their feelings, but there’s a reason why this person is in the position for you to be leaving a comment on their page,” she said. “It’s because they were the type of person that every time somebody did exactly what you’re doing, they progressed even more and worked harder.”

The MTV alum revealed some of her “perseverance and ambition” is driven from the condescending remarks she deals with on a regular basis. “As much as I love my fans and I dedicate so much to them as well, it’s really the hate that makes you go, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong,'” she explained in March.

Chanel is living her best life, with or without the approval of others!