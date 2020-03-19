Haters? More like motivators! Chanel West Coast is “fueled” by online trolls, the clapback queen exclusively reveals to In Touch. “So, it’s like you think you’re doing a disservice to this person. You think you’re hurting their feelings, but there’s a reason why this person is in the position for you to be leaving a comment on their page.”

The longtime Ridiculousness star, 31, even attributes some of her success to the negativity she faces. “It’s because they were the type of person that every time somebody did exactly what you’re doing, they progressed even more and worked harder,” says Chanel.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“That’s how I’ve been my whole life. I mean, since I was young, like when I first started telling kids in high school I’m going to be a rapper,” she continues, “You know how many of my friends laughed at me? Not sure why, I was on a hip hop dance team, orchestra, drill team, cheerleading. It’s like, it wasn’t so uncommon for me.”

Although Chanel had extensive training in musical arts and her father was a popular DJ, people still didn’t believe she had the moxie to leave her mark in the hip hop scene. “I always knew in my heart, I’m like, ‘I don’t think it matters when my skin color is like, I’ve never looked at anybody and judged them by their skin color.’ I was like, ‘Who cares? I’m gonna go for it.’ And every person along the way that laughed at me and poked at me and made it harder for me to accept my dreams — pushed me.”

Chanel acknowledges she has yet to reach her full potential, but she knows her haters will help foster her growth. “I still am not where I wanna be yet. I still haven’t had a hit song on the radio, but I know that these people … I almost appreciate them,” she says. “I dedicate my perseverance and ambition to my haters, honestly, because as much as I love my fans and I dedicate so much to them as well it’s really the hate that makes you go, ‘I’m going to prove you wrong.’ And that pushes me every day to be like, ‘What am I going to do today to make these haters and in a year look back and feel stupid wishing they never left that comment?’”