Putting Barbie’s dream house to shame! Chanel West Coast takes In Touch on an exclusive tour of her home fit for a hip-hop loving California girl. The 31-year-old shares some special memories that took place at her great escape, as well as her favorite features of the customized home.

First stop, the living room — where the Ridiculousness star says she spends the majority of her time. “I actually do most of my living in this room mainly because I have a great sound system on my Samsung soundbar,” Chanel explains. “I like to play all my music on there. I love to write my music in here, bump it really loud, listen to a lot of my mixes. So I do spend a lot of time in this room, and I love to have friends over so we spend a lot of time in here.”

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In Chanel’s kitchen, the beauty keeps things edgy when it comes to interior design. The main focal point? Her black paper towels. “Everybody is so intrigued by the black paper towels. It’s a custom designer paper towel holder and these are the most expensive paper towels. So they’re just for show,” Chanel admits. “When somebody comes over here and tries to use it, I instantly pull out the white [paper towels] from the cupboard.”

As for her dining room, the rapper says one of her fondest memories took place in the space. “I’ve only had one Christmas dinner here so far. And it was actually my very first Christmas with both my mother and father together.” Chanel was raised bicoastal with her mother in California and her father in New York. “It was great to finally have my mom and dad together in the same house at the same table for Christmas. So this table made that all come together,” Chanel says.

While every aspect of Chanel’s home is stunning, her bedroom definitely reflects her personality and her drive the most — especially the neon sign that hangs above her bed. ‘It was all a dream,’ reads the famous quote from late rapper Biggie.“I felt like it was the perfect quote to put above my bed because this is where I obviously do a lot of dreaming and my dreams are not just dreams,” Chanel admits. “I will dream and have visions for music videos, dream and have visions for songs,” she says, adding, “I’m out here making moves and my dreams.”