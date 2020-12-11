From Baby to Toddler! Coco Austin and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Nicole Is All Grown Up — See Pics

The adorable daughter of Ice-T and Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole, turned 5 on November 28, and we know her special day was just as fabulous as she is.

“This year’s celebration for Chanel’s party was a tad different, and [we] had a week to prepare,” Coco explained on Instagram about planning the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[Because] of the current situation (COVID), we had a much smaller group than we normally do, but we still made it happen LOL.”

The proud mom noted it was a “doll surprise theme” with a “built-in Chanel salon” and photobooth. “I think she was definitely surprised,” continued Coco. “After months and months of telling her this party may not happen, and somehow, we pulled it off.”

Last year’s bash was even bigger. Coco shared some of the details about the party with In Touch, and we have to say, her party was fit for a princess.

“I always tell people I wish I could just be one of those parents [who are] like, ‘OK, let’s go to Chuck E. Cheese’ and not worry about the hoopla with it,” the blonde beauty joked. “Since day one, she’s had such fabulous parties,” she said, adding people now expect each party to be bigger and better than the last.

“I mean, I’m celebrating her birthday like a 16-year-old celebrates their sweet 16. I’m celebrating it like that at 2 and 3. I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do when she actually gets to 16,” she laughed. “Maybe do a birthday in a hot air balloon or something!”

Coco shared that the party’s theme is always a major factor. “It has to be fabulous,” she acknowledged. “Like I said, I wish I could just go down the street and go to Chuck E. Cheese. Yeah, well, no. I don’t think that can happen. It just wouldn’t sit well with me.”

Since Chanel’s birthday lands on Turkey Day, the famous family gets creative to make sure they celebrate Thanksgiving and Chanel to the fullest extent. A birthday cake is always on their Thanksgiving table and maybe even some candles in the turkey.

Coco admitted her daughter might have what it takes to be the next big child star. “I see her personality. That’s where it’s kind of going automatically. She likes to perform. She likes to act out for you,” the proud mom gushed. “She likes to be a comedian in your eyes. She likes to sing and dance. And that’s kind of what ‘star’ entails, you know, they want to be that shining light.”

We can’t wait to see what is next for this adorable girl. Scroll through the gallery below to see Chanel grow up from a baby to a little lady.