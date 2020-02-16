Rapper and actor Ice-T has been a household name for many families. Whether you’ve followed his rap career or love watching him grace your TV screen on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, he has consistently been in the public eye. From his early days till now, the 62-year-old has had one hell of a career and a jawdropping transformation.

Although he started out as a tough gangster rapper, today we see Ice’s soft side shine through. He often gushes over his wife, Coco Austin, and their 4-year-old daughter, Chanel. “It’s wonderful,” the actor told In Touch exclusively of fatherhood back in August 2019. “We’re proud parents, and we love showing it,” he added.

Ice and Coco have become known as power couple defying the odds in Hollywood. The blonde beauty said her love for her man has grown since adding Chanel into their family. “Now that Chanel’s involved, it really bonded us even in a better way,” the 40-year-old told In Touch exclusively. “We didn’t know we could get closer, but having Chanel made us even closer if that even makes sense.”

After 19 years together, Coco admits she’s shocked her love for Ice still continues to flourish. “It’s the goal. And I’m like, ‘How much closer can you get?’ but there is definitely a real true love bond. You don’t see it, you just feel it. And you’re just hoping that it always stays that way.”

Despite being together for nearly two decades, Coco said, “We happened in a blink.” She added, “We have such a really cool bond, Ice and I, and a good friendship — not just a marriage, but a good friendship. And we’re just so comfortable with each other at this point that it’s like you can’t see one another without each other.”

As much as we love watching Ice lay down the law and kill it on the mic, we have to admit, daddy and husband are his best roles yet.