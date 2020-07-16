There is no denying Ice-T is baby Chanel Nicole’s daddy! The father-daughter duo looks so similar with their nearly identical smiles and fans love to gush over the iconic pair.

While the 4-year-old’s definitely got her father’s genes, his talent seems to have rubbed off on her as well. The tot, whose mom is bombshell Coco Austin, has natural star quality with her bubbly personality and her thirst to perform.

At 3 years old, Chanel was already following in her parents’ footsteps when she made her acting debut in one of the rapper’s music videos. According to Coco, Chanel acted on cue and memorized all of her lines.

“I’ve been in that moment, I’ve been in front of the camera — it’s nice to be behind the camera watching my little mini do her thing. But I was like, ‘Oh, she might have it. She might actually like doing this,’” the proud mom gushed in an exclusive interview with In Touch in November 2019.

While Chanel was clearly born to be a star with Ice and Coco as her parents, the model said she “wouldn’t push” her daughter into the entertainment industry if she wasn’t interested. “I see her personality. That’s where it’s kind of going automatically. She likes to perform. She likes to act out for you. She likes to be a comedian in your eyes. She likes to sing and dance. And that’s kind of what ‘star’ entails, you know, they want to be that shining light.”

Aside from enjoying center stage, Chanel loves the attention she gets from her huge fan base. With more than 450 thousand followers on Instagram, it’s no wonder she gets asked for photos just like her parents.

“Not only do they want to take picture Ice-T or Coco, now they want to take a picture with Chanel, and believe me, she’s a ham for it,” Coco told In Touch. “And it was so funny because I didn’t even realize that she was aware of her surroundings and she even knew about these fans, but she was making jokes with it. ‘Ice-T and Coco, I love you!’”

Scroll below to see some of Ice-T and Chanel’s cutest twinning moments.