Doing what works for them! Coco Austin explained the reason why she still breast-feeds her 5-year-old daughter, Chanel.

“Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” Coco, 42, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Saturday, July, 31.

At her age, Chanel is able to “eat steak and hamburgers,” the model explained, but she “likes a little snack every now and then.”

“Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no,” the Think Like a Man Too actress explained.

Coco welcomed Chanel with husband Ice-T in November 2015. While their daughter is their first and only child together, Ice (real name: Tracy Lauren Marrow) is also a dad to daughter Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr from previous relationships.

The Ice Loves Coco alum previously opened up to In Touch about her decision to continue breast-feeding Chanel in October 2019, revealing she was “so thankful” that she was still sharing the tender bonding moment with her little girl.

“I actually I give up my blessing during that time, like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad that God gave me this moment with my child because I’m going to be so heartbroken when she’s not going to want to do this anymore.’ And that’s going to come, eventually it’s going to come,” Coco revealed at the time.

The California native explained that she will allow Chanel to self-wean and will give her daughter the ability to choose when to stop breast-feeding on her own terms.

“When she doesn’t want me, she’s going to not want me. Believe me, she’s not going to be like 16 and be like, ‘Mom, can I have the boob? and then a car?’” Coco joked at the time. “She’s going to go through a time in her life where she’s like, ‘Okay, I got this Mom, I don’t need you.’ And right now she still wants me so I’m just going to accept it.”

Coco often shares breast-feeding photos with Chanel on social media, and she also claps back at trolls in the comments who claim Chanel is too “old” to nurse in March 2020. “I’m assuming this 4-year-old still wears diapers too (disturbing),” one hater wrote. “No, she’s been potty trained since 2-years-old,” Coco responded. “A little weird at 4 years old,” another user chimed in. “No, Europeans ween around 7,” Coco hit back.

That same month, she also revealed that “at this point,” Chanel was nursing “just for comfort.”