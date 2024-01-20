How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor is a married man! The actor wed his longtime girlfriend, Jordana Jacobs, in a romantic winter wonderland wedding.

“I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard,” Josh, 49, captioned a carousel of love-filled photos on Friday, January 19. “It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us.”

The Ohio native especially thanked his beautiful bride, adding, “I can’t believe my great fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife.”

The pair tied the knot at Cedar Lake Estate in Hudson Valley, New York and fans of the iconic sitcom were quick to send their well wishes to their beloved Ted Mosby, writing, “Please tell us how you met her.”

“I bet he will tell his kids about this,” one fan affectionately commented. Meanwhile, another added, “Congrats dude, can’t wait for the story of how you met her.”

The Hunters actor first revealed his new romance in February 2022, revealing he met his future wife while on a sound meditation retreat. “That’s her,” the Not Another Teen Movie actor said a voice told him during the excursion. “That’s your woman.”

The pair immediately started communicating after the retreat and were “constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had made.”

Even though Josh is known to be private about his love life, the TV star opened up about his new single “Learning” in November 2023, where he revealed he was living with his fiancée.

“I started the record with this mixture of grief and anger, and by the end of recording it, I was really connecting with someone in quite a special way,” the actor told People, seemingly referring to Jordana, who works as a psychologist in the New York area. “It was a journey, that’s for sure.”

Prior to his relationship with Jordana, the actor was previously linked to Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly and Lipstick Jungle’s Lindsay Price. Josh is most known for his portrayal of Ted Mosby on the popular sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

The Rise actor recently reunited with his former costar Alyson Hannigan in Los Angeles for the final show of his Eulogy tour.

“Delighted as always to see her. And thrilled to meet @sashafarber1, the Fred Astaire to her Ginger Rogers,” he captioned the December 2023 snap. “​​Thanks to everyone who came out.”