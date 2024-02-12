What a way to celebrate! After Usher thrilled millions with his incredible halftime performance at Super Bowl 2024, he married longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The couple wed over Super Bowl weekend, according to People. However, it’s not exactly clear when they tied the knot.

Usher, 45, and Jenn, 39, as she’s known by friends, obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, ahead of the big game. The “Yeah” singer has called Las Vegas home since 2021, when he started his first residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In July 2022, he moved to the Park MGM with his “My Way” show, which wrapped up on December 2, 2023, after more than 100 performances.

The couple has been together since 2019. They made their first public appearance when the pair attended record producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party in June of that year. Jenn is a record executive, originally based in Miami.

Usher and Jenn welcomed their first child, daughter Sovereign Bo, on September 24, 2020. They expanded their family one year later when Jenn gave birth to son Sire Castrello on September 29, 2021.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” Usher told People about Jenn in November 2023. “We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children.”

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he added of his longtime love. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher was previously married to fashion stylist Tameka Foster for two years, with their brief union ending in divorce in 2009. They share two children, sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15.

The “Hey Daddy” singer was announced as the Super Bowl 2024 halftime performer in September 2023. At the time, Usher said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said at the time.

Her late told CBS Sunday Morning, “You know, everybody says they want to win a Grammy, or they want to win an Oscar, or a Tony, or an Emmy. A Super Bowl is something that everybody wants to play. And here it is. It happened.”

Usher thrilled fans during his halftime performance with such hits as “Yeah,” “U Got It Bad,” and “Love In This Club.” He was joined by featured artists including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am.