Candace Cameron Bure’s son Lev Bure is a married man! The Full House alum revealed that her eldest son married girlfriend Elliott Dunham by sharing several photos from the gorgeous outdoor ceremony.

“I present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Lev Bure,” Candace, 47, began in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, January 30. “Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with.”

She added that she felt “an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment” after celebrating her son’s marriage with friends and family, noting that her “heart is so full.”

“I’m grateful for our generational blessing of long lasting Christ-centered marriages; to have a legacy of great grandparents and grandparents who have shown us the way,” Candace continued. “And now, being the example for our children and their children to come. If this isn’t a blessing, I don’t know what is.”

The California native said that the “Holy Spirit was present” was present for the ceremony, while “the gospel was preached and love filled the air.” She explained, “Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago.”

“We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated!” the proud mom gushed about the ceremony. “What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!!”

In addition to Lev, 23, Candace also shares daughter Natasha, 25, and son Maksim, 22, with husband Valeri Bure.

The Fuller House star first announced that Lev was engaged when she told Us Weekly that his wedding was just weeks away in November 2023. “We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited,” she said at the time. “She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year.”

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Zondervan

While she didn’t share many details about the wedding, she insisted that she was not the “[mother of the] groomzilla” amid the wedding planning process. “I promise you I’m not,” she said. “I feel like it probably is different to be the mother of a groom than the mother of the bride.”

“I’m definitely finding my place in the wedding and just being supportive and I love that,” Candace continued. “Of course, I want to help and do everything, but I’m learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive.”