Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are married! The Golden Bachelor couple tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on Thursday, January 4.

The wedding was officiated by fellow Golden Bachelor star Susan Noles, with other contestants from the show also in attendance. Of course, Gerry, 72, and Theresa’s kids and grandkids were also there to watch their parents walk down the aisle.

“[I want to] make this the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding, and to try not to even think that there are cameras around,” Theresa, 70, told Us Weekly ahead of the nuptials. “Try to make it an intimate moment that we’re sharing with a lot of people.”

Gerry and Theresa found love on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. Both reality stars were previously married to their high school sweethearts. Theresa’s first husband, William “Bill” Nist, died in 2014 at the age of 63, while Gerry’s late wife, Toni Turner, was 65 when she passed away in 2017.

Before Gerry got down on one knee and asked Theresa to marry him at the final rose ceremony, he had to break up with Leslie Fhima. Although Gerry told Leslie, 65, that he was in love with her on their fantasy suite date, he realized that Theresa was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. The fitness instructor was heartbroken after the breakup and accused Gerry of blindsiding her.

Meanwhile, Gerry and Theresa’s love story was also plagued by some controversy after the release of an exposé about the former restaurateur in November 2023. The Hollywood Reporter spoke with a woman who claimed to have dated Gerry for three years after Toni’s death. The woman, who was referred to as Carolyn in the article, insinuated that Gerry was misleading the public about his dating history, as he said on The Golden Bachelor that he had limited experience with women following Toni’s passing.

Carolyn also claimed that Gerry refused to bring her to his high school reunion because she had gained weight and said that he asked her to make monthly payments to him after he asked her to move into his Indiana home. The two split at the beginning of 2020.

Despite the buzz around the story, Gerry and Theresa have put on a united front. She has not publicly commented on Carolyn’s accusations but has stood by Gerry in the weeks since the article came out.

Meanwhile, Gerry brushed off Carolyn’s story, telling the Los Angeles Times in November 2023, “I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”