Monroe Sheriff’s Department

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Rachel Beaver’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, Drew Brooks, was arrested for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon on March 3, 2022, In Touch exclusively confirms.

According to the police report exclusively obtained by In Touch, the arresting officer conducted a vehicle search on Drew while patrolling a Walmart parking lot in Madisonville, Tennessee, and found a firearm concealed insider a black ski mask in a Subway sandwich bag in his car. He was detained and transported to the Monroe County Justice Center.

The former reality star is currently an inmate at Monroe Sheriff’s Department and has a court date of Tuesday, March 15, at 9:00 a.m. No bond is currently set.

Just two days prior, Drew was charged with criminal trespassing after he was spotted on the camera system at Walmart. He was “previously banned from the property due to shoplifting,” on January 16, according to the police report obtained by In Touch. His court date is set for Monday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m.

Despite his recent charges, this isn’t the 22-year-old’s first run-in with the law. He has faced multiple legal troubles dating back to 2018.

On October 2, 2020, he was charged with a felony of reckless endangerment, underage possession of alcohol, violation of probation and a felony for evading arrest. Nearly six months beforehand, he was arrested for criminal impersonation, two counts of contributing to a minor and for violating his probation on April 25, 2020 — resulting from a previous charge of property theft of over $1,000, dated on September 30, 2018.

Courtesy of MTV

The Sheriff’s Office reportedly found marijuana and alcohol in a car that was driven by Drew’s friend, and he gave the wrong name and age to the police when he was questioned, according to The Sun. As a result, he agreed to a plea deal and was found guilty of contributing to a minor.

In July 2020, Rachel revealed her former flame had been released from prison by sharing a snap of him in the backseat of a car via her Instagram Stories.

“Guess who’s out?” she captioned the Story at the time.

The pair had a rocky relationship ever since their daughter, Hazelee, was born in February 2019. Her pregnancy was documented when Rachel first joined the Young & Pregnant cast in September 2019. However, she claimed that Drew’s friend Jacob Russell was the father of her baby at the time.

In January 2020, the MTV personality revealed that Drew was, in fact, Hazelee’s biological father.

“I’ve known my baby’s father from the jump,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories that month. “Quit asking me who her dad is. Her father is clearly Drew.”

Rachel continued, “I just said she was Jacob’s because I was [dumb] and wanted a family so bad, and Drew didn’t want to be there for her and Jacob did. I literally lived with Drew and had JUST broke up with him when I found out I was pregnant.”