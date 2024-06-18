Justin Timberlake‘s mugshot has been released by the Sag Harbor, New York, police department after he was arrested for DWI on Monday, June 17.

The “Mirrors” singer, 43, appeared to have glassy eyes and had a stoic expression in the photograph.

Justin left dinner with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor when according to the criminal complaint, his 2025 BMW drove through a stop sign and the vehicle failed “to keep on the right side of the roadway.”

The officer who initiated a traffic stop noted in his report that Justin’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Sag Harbor PD/MEGA

After determining that Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the “SexyBack” singer, was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment on Tuesday, June 18.

Justin refused to take a chemical test after failing his field sobriety tests.

After determining that Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the “SexyBack” singer was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment on Tuesday, June 18.

The Trolls star was seen in photographs leaving the Sag Harbor municipal building following his arraignment, where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations, one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane. Justin was released on his own recognizance without bail and was accompanied by his attorney, Edward Burke Jr.

The Memphis, Tennessee, native is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

Matt Agudo/INSTARimages

The “Cry Me a River” artist is currently headlining the Forget Tomorrow world tour to promote his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was. He is next scheduled to perform on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, at the United Center in Chicago, followed by two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25 and June 26.

Justin was on a nearly week-long break between shows when his arrest occurred. His last concert was on June 15 at Miami, Florida’s Kaseya Center.

So far, the former ‘NSync member has not commented on his arrest. His last social media post was on Sunday, June 16, in honor of Father’s Day.

Next to photos alongside sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel, Justin wrote, “My 2 greatest gifts.”

“I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” he continued.

The comments section quickly filled up with fans critical of his arrest after the news broke.

“People make mistakes. I get it. But seriously, this?!?!? You can’t afford an uber? You don’t have a personal driver?? Oh, not to mention, the people you could have killed that love them as much as you love your family. UNACCEPTABLE,” one person wrote.

Another follower added, “Now Imagine if some irresponsible person drove while intoxicated and hurt your loved ones? You know better. You’re grown. You have $$$. Zero excuses. Do better. It’s not a mistake – it’s negligence.”