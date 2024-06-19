Justin Timberlake has broken his silence less than two days after he was arrested on DWI charges.

“[We] look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” Justin’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., said in a statement to In Touch on Wednesday, June 19. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

He added that their team is “currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Justin, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, after he went out to dinner with friends at American Hotel on Monday, June 17. His 2025 BMW drove through a stop sign and his vehicle failed to stay on the right side of the road, which led a police officer to pull him over.

The “Mirrors” singer’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” according to the criminal complaint.

After he performed and failed his field sobriety tests, the officer determined that Justin was “operating the vehicle in an intoxicated condition” after he refused to take a chemical test. Justin was “placed under arrest, processed and held overnight” in jail before his arraignment was held on Tuesday, June 18.

Justin was spotted leaving the Sag Harbor municipal building with Burke on June 18 following his arraignment, where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. He was also charged with two citations: one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane.

The “Selfish” singer is scheduled to make a virtual appearance in Sag Harbor Village’s Justice Court on July 26.

The arrest took place amid his Forget Tomorrow World tour. Justin is next scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago on June 21 and June 22, which will be followed by two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25 and June 26.

Justin will take the show international when he travels overseas to perform several European concerts at the end of the summer and into the fall. Meanwhile, he will return to the United States for a concert at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 7. The tour is currently scheduled to end on December 20 with a show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

One day before his arrest, Justin reflected on fatherhood while penning a personal Father’s Day post on Instagram.

“My two greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys … to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall,” he wrote alongside photos of himself with sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, who he shares with wife Jessica Biel. “And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

TMZ was first to report Burke’s statement.