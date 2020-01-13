Still going strong! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been together since January 2016, and there seems to be no end in sight for the two of them. In fact, the duo is reportedly planning a wedding sometime in the future. That’s pretty serious.

But let’s go back to the beginning. Orlando, 42, and Katy, 35, were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. Observers told Us Weekly at the time that they were “extremely flirty and whispering to each other” at the shindig. “He would lean in to whisper into her ear and touch the small of her back as they chatted,” one insider told the outlet.

“Katy was showing Orlando her phone,” the source went on to say. “They were both smiling and laughing and then he took her phone and started typing on it.” They left together, and apparently one thing led to another because they attended Coachella together that April and their blossoming romance eventually developed into a full-blown relationship.

The singer made their relationship official on Instagram in May 2016. Katy posted a photo of the two of them lying on the steps of a large building in Cannes, France, and captioned it, “we cannes’t.” Too cute!

Sadly, the couple broke up for a bit in late February 2017. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. But in April 2018, when American Idol co-judges joked about her dating a contestant, Katy told Entertainment Tonight, “No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I’m very happy!”

By the end of April, the couple were visiting the Vatican together and met the Pope. It sounds like things never really went got nasty between them — they eventually just found their way back to one another.

Finally, just a day after Valentine’s Day 2019, Katy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Orlando — with a big, beautiful ring on her finger. “Full Bloom,” she captioned the exciting snapshot. The duo got engaged!

When it comes to planning the big day, a source exclusively told Life & Style magazine in November 2019 that Orlando’s son will be a big factor in the ceremony. “Flynn will play a special part,” the insider dished. “Katy’s extremely close to him.”

But the couple still hasn’t tied the knot! To take a look back at their relationship, scroll through our gallery below!