While Selena Gomez has always been forthcoming with fans — especially in her music — it seems as though 2020 is the pop star’s year to let it all out. Speaking candidly with WSJ Magazine, Selena reflected on how much she’s grown over the years, particularly in regards to her mental health.

“I feel like I was supposed to go through everything I’ve gone through,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer, 27, expressed in an interview published on Wednesday, January 8. “I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.”

Selena then went into a more in-depth explanation of what her struggle looked like, both from an internal and external vantage point. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time,” she said. “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues and honestly, that was such a relief.”

Between over six years of therapy and treatment facilities, Selena is doing better than ever. “I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust,” she expressed. “I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Ahead of Selena’s 2018 month-long stay in an NYC rehab facility, a source told Life & Style that she had been dealing with both “anxiety” and “depression” since she was a teenager. “Selena recognizes her demons and is getting help before it’s too late,” the insider assured at the time.

We’re so glad Selena took the necessary time and measures to take care of herself! With her new album, Rare, debuting on Friday, January 10, we suspect the former Disney Channel personality will be catapulted right back into the spotlight — and rightfully so! Keep slaying, Sel.

