Dropping a hint! Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) teased her and husband Tyler Baltierra’s baby name amid her pregnancy with child No. 4.

The expectant MTV alum, 29, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 16, to dish about her “baby name reveal” by sharing a sweet photo of 6-year-old daughter Novalee (a.k.a. Nova) holding up a sign that read, “Hello, my name is,” followed by a moniker starting with the letter G and ending with the letter A.

Courtesy Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

In addition to Novalee, Catelynn and Tyler, 29, also share daughter Vaeda Luma Baltierra, 2, as well as 12-year-old daughter Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

The former 16 & Pregnant stars announced in February they have a rainbow baby on the way, two months after they opened up about their pregnancy loss. “Baby Baltierra coming soon,” Cate and Ty’s message read.

Prior to that, she opened up about her devastating miscarriage in a candid statement. “I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Catelynn wrote via Instagram on December 8. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year,” the Michigan native continued. “Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Catelynn also spoke out about her healing process with In Touch exclusively in January, revealing the past work she’s done on her mental health “helped” a lot along the way. “I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life,” the TV personality said, adding that having Tyler’s support made it easier.

That same month, the Conquering Chaos author shut down rumors she and Tyler were going through a rough patch in their marriage. Catelynn and Tyler tied the knot in August 2015.

“I’m not a hundred percent sure [why split rumors keep swirling],” Catelynn told In Touch. “I don’t know if it’s because people really just can’t believe that we are actually this happy together or that relationships like this exist.”