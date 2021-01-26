Contrary to fan speculation, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and Tyler Baltierra are not divorcing, she exclusively tells In Touch in a new interview.

The MTV personality, 28, says rumors about their marital status are something she and Tyler, 29, have unfortunately grown very accustomed to during their time in the spotlight. “I’m not a hundred percent sure [why split rumors keep swirling],” Catelynn reveals. “I don’t know if it’s because people really just can’t believe that we are actually this happy together or that relationships like this exist.”

Courtesy Catelynn Lowell/Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler have gone through more hardships in their earlier years than most couples, but she says those tough experiences made them forge an even stronger connection together. “We’re definitely not getting a divorce,” the reality star shares about where they stand today, confirming there is no trouble in paradise. “Nothing is going on. We’re not on the rocks, nothing. We’re all good.”

The pair met when they were in the seventh grade and started dating in 2005. After finding out she was pregnant with their first child, Catelynn and Tyler joined the cast of 16 & Pregnant. It was a challenging time for the duo, because they made a big decision to place their baby girl, Carolyn “Carly” Davis, up for adoption.

Tyler and Catelynn went on to marry in August 2015 and they now share two more children together, Novalee Baltierra, 6, and 23-month-old Vaeda Baltierra. In December 2020, the Conquering Chaos author announced they suffered a devastating miscarriage with baby No. 4 in an emotional Instagram statement.

Courtesy Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Although it was an unimaginable loss, Catelynn says she found a way to pick up the pieces. “I really feel like a lot of the mental health stuff that I did in the past really stepped up to the plate and helped me a lot, because it didn’t overcome me,” Catelynn previously told In Touch exclusively about how she is coping.

After the miscarriage heartbreak, Catelynn says she and Tyler also leaned on each other and found a lot of solace in their bond. “I just think that we’ve, you know, we’ve been to lots of therapy together. We really worked on communication skills,” the Michigan native explains about what keeps them going strong. “I think that’s helped us tremendously. Just learning the right ways of how to communicate and what things they, you know, kind of work on. I think that was a huge factor.”

Teen Mom OG season 10 premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.