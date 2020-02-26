Catelynn Lowell Has Grown Up So Much Over the Years! See How the MTV Mama Matured

We first met Catelynn Lowell on 16 and Pregnant when her episode aired in July 2009. More than ten years later, the Teen Mom OG star has changed a lot. For starters, she’s no longer a pregnant teen struggling with the idea of adoption. Instead, she and husband Tyler Baltierra are proud parents raising two beautiful little girls, daughters Novalee and Vaeda.

After their relationship hit a couple speed bumps, the couple welcomed their newest addition in February 2019. “Our baby girl has arrived!!” Catelynn, 27, announced on Instagram at the time. A few days later, she shared the first photo of her two daughters together. “The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!!” she wrote. “I’m so blessed to be the mommy to them!!!”

She hasn’t just grown as a mother, though. She’s also grown as a person. Her journey on the MTV show included stays in mental health facilities, therapy appointments and some real talk about the struggles she’s faced, including suicidal thoughts. “If I don’t go somewhere else today, I’m going to off myself and life would be 10 times better,” she remembered thinking during a Teen Mom reunion episode. “I could picture myself driving into an electrical pole off the road, praying it would kill me. But I wouldn’t do it because I had my kid in the backseat.”

Even going to rehab wasn’t easy since it meant she would be away from daughter Nova. “When I was in treatment, I struggled with the fact that like, you know, am I like putting her through the same stuff my parents put me through,” she admitted. “Like, just traumatizing her … it still scares me.” But the MTV mama did what she needed to get well, and now she’s able to enjoy all the exciting moments that come with raising two precious little girls.

“‘Sisters are different flowers 💐 from the same garden,'” Cate posted on Instagram on February 25, sharing an adorable photo of her daughters. “Sisters are also best friends from the beginning. ❤️😩👌🏻” It’s clear the star has come a long way, and she’s created a pretty amazing life for herself. Check out the gallery below to see Catelynn’s full transformation over the years.