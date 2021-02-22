A bigger brood! Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 4 with husband Tyler Baltierra. The exciting news comes two months after the MTV couple suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon 👶,” Catelynn, 28, wrote in her pregnancy announcement via Instagram on Monday, February 22. She also shared an adorable photo of daughters Vaeda Luma Baltierra, 2, and Novalee Reign Baltierra, 6, whom she shares with Tyler, 29. In the snap, Nova held up a sign that read: “27 weeks until I become a big sister.”

The couple, who have been together since 2006, also share 11-year-old daughter Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, whom they placed for adoption in 2009.

Cate and Ty announced their rainbow baby — a term used for babies born after a miscarriage — two months after they opened up about their pregnancy loss. “I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” the Michigan native wrote via Instagram on December 8.

“I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year,” she continued, then thanked their fans for their “love, prayers and support” before sharing a heartfelt message to those who may have suffered similar losses.

“Know that I’m there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share … but again, you’re not alone,” she added.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only miscarriage the couple weathered in their relationship. Catelynn also suffered a pregnancy loss in 2018, which prompted her to seek treatment at an in-patient program to help her cope.

In January, Catelynn shared an update on how she had been feeling exclusively with In Touch. “I really feel like a lot of the mental health stuff that I did in the past really stepped up to the plate and helped me a lot, because it didn’t overcome me,” she explained at the time.

Courtesy Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

“I was able to have these emotions, feel these emotions and keep going on with my day-to-day life,” Catelynn added. “Eventually there will be a little soul that is ready, and that will happen when it’s meant to happen.”