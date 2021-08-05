Casey Anthony‘s neighbors in West Palm Beach, Florida, “want her out” of their community, a local exclusively tells In Touch.

“It’s a nice, tight-knit area, and most of the people that live here are successful professionals with families and young children. I’m terrified of Casey. Everyone I know in my neighborhood is,” the insider adds of Anthony, who was famously acquitted of murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

Not only has the source “seen Casey driving around,” but they also “saw her in person … at my gym, so I immediately canceled my membership because I don’t want to be around her.”

“She was wearing a baseball and vest top and was with a 6-foot muscly guy lifting weights,” the insider says. “She’s really scary looking and bulky, as in muscly. I don’t want to give my last name because I don’t want her coming after me!”

Another source told In Touch for our August 2021 cover story that Anthony, 35, has been “gambling at underground poker games and partying nonstop.”

“Casey goes to these poker parties after dark,” a separate insider who played cards with Anthony told In Touch Weekly in an update. “She meets up with six or eight of her friends, and they all sit around a table covered in a green cloth with cards in their hands and drinking beer.”

Anthony appears to be a “real risk-taker and thrill-seeker,” the source claimed. “Poker makes her feel alive, and that’s why she likes to gamble! I have no idea where she gets the money from because as far as I know, she doesn’t have a proper job.”

AP/Shutterstock

Following her conviction for four misdemeanor counts of lying to police, Anthony ended up serving 10 days in prison at the time of her sentencing.

However, Anthony has frequently found herself back in court. In December 2018, she was pulled over one month after she ran a stop sign in Florida, according to documents obtained by In Touch. Anthony pled guilty and paid a fine of $264.

Later, in May 2021, Anthony was allegedly involved in a bar fight in West Palm Beach with a woman named Thelma Moya. A verbal argument between Anthony and Moya started over “an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time,” In Touch confirmed.

Anthony told police that it had been “an ongoing issue” with Moya “for years,” in the police report. Eventually, Anthony declined to press charges against Moya.

AP/Shutterstock

In June 2021, Moya alleged to Fox News. “It’s all an act, she’s starved for attention.”

“Truth is, it just proves how miserable she is, this isn’t just over an ex we both dated in the past. Her losing control, her unknowing of my current life or what I’m doing, has [caused] her to do things like this,” she added.

Moya also claimed that Anthony staged the whole thing to help promote an upcoming documentary about her murder trial.