Casey Anthony Gets Into Alleged Bar Fight, Woman Poured a Drink on Her ‘Over an Ex’ They Dated

Casey Anthony was allegedly involved in a heated fight with a woman at a bar in South Florida on the evening of Sunday, May 23, In Touch can confirm.

The verbal argument started at O’Shea’s Irish Pub over “an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time,” according to a police report obtained by In Touch on Tuesday, May 25. Anthony, 35, claimed the woman, who was identified as Thelma Moya in the paperwork, poured a drink on her amid the altercation.

AP/Shutterstock

“It has been an ongoing issue for years,” Anthony told officials while declining to press charges against Moya, noting she just wanted the incident documented for future notice.

Moya also called police that evening after allegedly having a drink thrown in her face by Anthony, according to People. When police questioned Anthony about what happened, she referred to Moya as an “archnemesis” who she used to be friendly with before they were romantically involved with the same man, the outlet reported.

It’s now been over a decade since Anthony was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in a shocking court verdict. In 2011, jurors found her not guilty of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges — but guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped, and she walked free soon after.

AP/Shutterstock

One of the male jurors reflected on the notorious murder case on his 10-year anniversary of being empaneled and shared how it forever changed his life. “My decision haunts me to this day,” he told People on May 21. “I think now if I were to do it over again, I’d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter. At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time.”

Anthony appears to be eager to tell her own story in more detail in the future. She is planning to open up about her life, her case and daughter Caylee in a new “no-holds-barred memoir,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in March 2020. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told.”