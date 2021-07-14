Casey Anthony’s life in the public eye has been tumultuous. The disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, and subsequent murder trial was widely followed by the public, earning the title of “social media trial of the century.” However, the Florida native has been in more legal trouble since then.

As soon as Caylee was reported missing by her maternal grandmother in 2008, there were unusual circumstances surrounding her disappearance. From the mysterious nanny who allegedly kidnapped the child to the toddler’s aloof mother who didn’t seem to react to her daughter’s disappearance at all, the nation was hooked on following the investigation as it played out on news channels.

Casey was acquitted for the murder of her daughter in 2011, and the public was outraged by the decision. So much so that many of the jurors are still in hiding.

Alternate juror Russ Huekler is the only one to speak out following the controversial decision, and he continued to stand by their decision. “I’m not saying that Casey was innocent. The prosecution just didn’t prove their case. They couldn’t say how she died. They couldn’t connect Casey to the murder. It was all circumstantial evidence, the whole case,” he told Investigation Discovery in 2017.

Russ noted the jurors all received death threats after their names were revealed in October 2011. “I probably got a thousand emails telling me that I didn’t deserve to breathe. How could I be so stupid, how could I be so wrong? Shame on me,” he recalled.

Some people may be shocked to learn that Casey cannot be retried because double jeopardy prevents a person from being tried again for the same crime “following a valid acquittal or conviction.”

The young mother was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and child abuse, and she will never face jail time for the charges related to Caylee’s death.

Surprisingly, the Ohio native is working on a book that will give her version of events, a source told In Touch in March 2020. “Casey is writing a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed,” the source explained.

At the time, she had already completed three chapters. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told,” explained the source. “Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it.”

We’ve recreated a timeline of the most infamous and significant events in the trial and her life that followed. From the moment her daughter went missing to Casey’s surprising interview with the Associated Press and her unexpected bar fight in 2021, keep scrolling to revisit these key moments.