True crime fans are still outraged over the gut-wrenching details of Casey Anthony‘s infamous murder trial. But now that it’s been over a decade since the disappearance and death of Anthony’s daughter Caylee, the 34-year-old is trying to lead a normal life. Keep reading below to find out more about what Anthony is up to today.

AP/Shutterstock

Where is Casey Anthony today?

As of 2017, Anthony was living in South Florida with Patrick McKenna, a private detective who worked as the lead investigator on her case in the 2011 trial in the death of her daughter, 2-year-old Caylee. She’s also employed by McKenna, and she helps him with his current cases by doing social media searches and other types of investigative work, according to the Inside Edition. McKenna is also known for his work on the O.J. Simpson case, the former NFL star who was charged and later acquitted in the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

What does Casey do?

Besides working as a researcher, Anthony tried to start her own photography business in 2016. She created a Twitter account for her company — Case Photography LLC — but it was soon deleted when she received less photo inquires and more questions about the trial.

Casey is dating and partying again.

After years of trying to stay out of the public eye, Anthony is reportedly getting back on the scene. “She believes she has done her penance,” a source close to Anthony told People in March 2019. “And now she’s partying. She’s dating around, meeting new people and finally creating a social life.”

Although Anthony is trying to mingle once again, she isn’t ready to “settle down.” Anthony began dating a man a couple years ago but things fizzled out, the source shared, adding, “That’s not what she’s looking for now.”

AMI/MEGA

She’s making a movie about her life.

In June 2019, Anthony announced she is working on a film about her life after the death of Caylee. ”Yes, I drank and carried on like nothing happened. The movie is called As I Was Told because I’d done what I was told to do. I had to put on a fake persona throughout those 31 days,” Anthony said to the Daily Mail about what to expect to see in her movie. Her film is expected to be released this year.

Casey wants more kids.

“For a long time she was like ‘no way,'” a source close to Casey told People in October 2018 in regards to having more children. “But time has changed that and she’s now open to it in a way she hasn’t been before.”

However, Casey’s father, George Anthony, expressed that thought made him nervous. “Knowing now that she could potentially be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time.”

She’s writing a “no-holds-barred memoir.”

A source told In Touch exclusively in March 2020 that “Casey is writing … a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed,” the source said.

So far, she’s already completed three chapters. “She knows the book will be controversial and that no matter what she does she will face criticism, but she also feels she has a story that has never been told. Nobody else has lived it, so no one else can tell it.”