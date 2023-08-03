Tori Spelling‘s mom Candy Spelling is being slammed by fans for not helping her daughter financially amid her money woes. Candy — a successful author with a $600 million reported net worth — faced backlash amid her latest social media post with followers pointing out Tori’s unfavorable living situation and ongoing drama with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

After photos emerged on Wednesday, August 2, of Tori, 50, living in a Ventura County, California, campground and doing chores while her five kids sat around in cloth camp chairs, followers demanded that Candy help the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

“Candy call tori. She’s living in an rv How could you have endless resources and leave your daughter like this,” one person wrote, while another added, “Your grandchildren & daughter need you now more than ever. You could buy them a home and take care of them. Nothing is as important as family.”

Others were less gracious, as one follower called Candy, 77, a “spiteful hateful woman,” while a follower added, “Fancy letting your daughter and your 5 grand children live in an RV. You ought to be ashamed of yourself for not helping her emotionally and financially.”

In the video Candy shared on Wednesday, August 2, she wrote, “I’m happy to report that my roses are blooming!” while showing off a box of white roses on the balcony of her $47 million Century City, California, penthouse.

The widow of late TV producer Aaron Spelling inherited the bulk of his fortune upon his death in June 2006. Tori was left only $800,000 in her father’s will.

Bei/Shutterstock

After Candy revealed in 2009 that she and her daughter were no longer in contact, Tori countered, “I love my mother, I’ve always loved her and no doubt she loves me,” adding, “There’s no feud. We simply never meshed. It’s not like we’re not talking. We just haven’t talked.”

Candy said in a 2014 New York Times interview that Tori had been left with such a relatively small sum from her father due to her habit of over-spending. “She would close a store spending $50,000 to $60,000,” said Candy. “I never did anything like that, she just went crazy.”

The True Tori star reportedly fell out with her parents when she left her then-husband of one year, Charlie Shanian, for then-married Canadian actor Dean after the pair began a romance while filming the Lifetime original movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. The couple married in a private ceremony on May 7, 2006, and went on to have five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Tori’s dad died six weeks after their wedding.

Dean, 56, announced via Instagram on June 17 that the pair was splitting after 18 years of marriage, writing he and Tori “decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” although he deleted the post within 24 hours.

Tori shocked fans when she moved into a $100 a night Hollywood motel following the split, although she claimed it was due to toxic mold issues at her home. “We are seeking accommodations via a hotel, Airbnb, or Vrbo home until we can grasp what to do,” she told her Instagram followers when previously describing the the mold situation.

The Story Telling author defended her decision to move into a motel with her kids on July 17, telling a photographer, “Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?”