Despite being born into one of Hollywood’s wealthiest families, actress Tori Spelling has hit a rough financial and living path. Amid estrangement from husband Dean McDermott, fans are wondering where Tori lives with her five children – and if her prominent family is helping her make ends meet.

Where Does Tori Spelling Live?

Tori is living at an RV park in Ventura County, California, according to reports. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was seen at a campground in the area with kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau in a Sunseeker E450 RV. Pictures taken of the actress showed her behind the wheel, as well as setting up several items including camping chairs, a stove, a cooler, a popup table and a large rug.

Prior to calling the campground home, Tori and her children were staying in a $100 a night Hollywood motel. She defended the decision when questioned in July 2023, telling a TMZ cameraman, “Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” She claimed to be staying at the site due to a mold problem at the family home, though she and Dean have been facing both marital and financial trouble throughout the year.

What Are Tori Spelling’s Financial Struggles?

In July 2023, In Touch exclusively learned that Tori and Dean were hit with a $324 New York City state tax warrant. They previously faced a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgment lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

Tori also took a personal financial hit in 2020 after she refused to pay back debts owed to American Express. In March, a writ of execution was ordered and executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department the following month. The actress owed $88,731.25 to the credit card company before the ruling, and she paid off the total debt in April 2022.

Is Tori Spelling’s Family Helping Her Financially?

Tori called the late television creator Aaron Spelling her father, while mother Candy Spelling is a successful author, She grew up in a gorgeous, $85 million mansion in Los Angeles before setting out on her own, leading some fans to think that her family would step in to help her financially amid her marital woes. That is not the case however, according to an insider who spoke to In Touch about the actress’ situation.

Revealing that Candy pays for her grandchildren’s tuition and clothes, the author has yet to help Tori through her personal crisis. “The feeling is Tori got herself into this situation,” the insider said. “She should get herself out.”

What Is Tori Spelling’s Net Worth?

The actress’ net worth is quickly shrinking. She is worth approximately $250,000 as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s down from $1.5 million in 2022.