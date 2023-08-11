Tori Spelling Shares Photos of Family Living in RV Amid Money Woes: ‘We Have Each Other’

Tori Spelling gave fans an inside look into the RV she’s living in with her five kids amid the family’s money woes.

“As long as we have each other …” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 10. The post included photos of her and her kids – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 – spending time in the RV and on the beach.

Tori shared the post one week after it was revealed they are living in an RV. The news came to light when photos of the California native driving a Sunseeker E450 RV on a campground in Ventura County began to circulate online on August 2.

Tori moved to the campsite amid her and her estranged husband Dean McDermott’s financial struggles. In Touch exclusively revealed in July that Tori and Dean, 56, were hit with a $324 New York City state tax. They were both listed on the state tax warrant filed on April 20, 2022.