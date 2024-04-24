With the BravoCon fan convention not scheduled to return until 2025, insiders are blaming embattled network patriarch Andy Cohen for leaving morale at an all-time low.

“There’s a palpable unease surrounding Andy due to allegations ranging from drug use to sexual harassment,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Most of the hard-working folks at Bravo are convinced the decision to suspend BravoCon is his fault. Despite his pivotal role in Bravo’s success, he is now destroying it!”

However, one source inside the company insists the next BravoCon was always set to skip a year: “It doesn’t even make sense why one would have anything to do with the other!”

Though an In Touch source claimed last week that Cohen was in “negotiations” for his “departure package,” he and the network said in a denial statement that there is “no truth” to him leaving.

Recent allegations against Cohen come from a lawsuit filed by ex-Housewife Leah McSweeney about the Bravolebrity encouraging rampant substance abuse to boost ratings and Brandi Glanville claiming he sexually harassed her. Cohen and Bravo have denied the accusations.

The Watch What Happens Live host also issued an apology after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Glanville accused him of harassment, stemming from a video allegedly sent from Cohen to Glanville in 2022.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Cohen wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in February.