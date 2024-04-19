Tori Spelling Slams Andy Cohen for Not Casting Her on RHOBH

Tori Spelling slammed Andy Cohen for not casting her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and thinks her financial situation might have something to do with it.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star explained on the Friday, April 19, episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast that she’s frequently asked by fans why she’s not on RHOBH, and said executive producer Andy, 55, had shot down her chances in a prior conversation.

“Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, ‘Yeah, we keep getting this question,'” she recalled. “And I’m like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer?’ He was like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can’t see it.'”

Tori, 50, said the Watch What Happens Live host questioned her about if she knew any of the RHOBH cast members, although she didn’t specify when the conversation happened.

“I go, ‘Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'” she explained. “But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn’t I the OG Beverly Hills? I don’t understand,” Tori continued, hinting about her wealthy upbringing in one of L.A.’s largest mansions as the only daughter of late legendary TV producer Aaron Spelling.

The True Tori reality star said she was afraid to ask Andy if her financial situation was the reason he didn’t want her on the glam and glitzy series.

“What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive, so I’m like, ‘Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don’t know, whatever that’s fine,'” she shared. “What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.'”

Aaron had a net worth of $600 million upon his death at the age of 83 in 2006. However, the bulk of his fortune went to his wife, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling. The Mommywood author only received $800,000 from her father’s will.

Shortly before her dad’s death, Tori divorced husband Charlie Shanian after one year of marriage after falling in love with Canadian actor Dean McDermott while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder.

“It was love at first sight. I fell so hard … Then I noticed he had a wedding ring. And — oh, yeah — I had a husband too,” the actress wrote in her 2009 memoir, sTORI Telling. After spending the night together at a hotel, “The following day when I woke up next to Dean, I had no regrets.”

Tori and Dean married on May 7, 2006, and went on to have five children together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. The pair split in June 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Tori filed for divorce in March.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

After the split, Tori and her kids moved into a $100 per night Hollywood motel, following by living out of a recreational vehicle at a Ventura County, California, campground in August 2023.

The Mother May I Sleep With Danger star admitted in 2019 that she got into a money crunch after not knowing how to handle her finances as an adult.

“I am not great with money, and I know a lot of people read a lot of stuff about my financial things going on,” she admitted in an episode of her Kin reality series, Tori Tried and True. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything, everything, went to them, so, unfortunately, I never quite learned about money. Now raising kids of my own, I’m like, that is so important.”

“And because I’ve never been good with money, I wasn’t ever taught to deal with money properly, that’s something that’s really important for me to do as I’m learning myself now in my 40s,” she added.