Andy Cohen has issued an apology after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville accused the night time talk show host of sexual harassment.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. ​That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Andy, 55, wrote via X on Thursday, February 22. ​

The allegations in question stemmed from a video allegedly sent from Andy to Brandi, 51, in 2022. Brandi claimed that the Watch What Happens Live host was intoxicated, according to correspondence sent from her legal team to NBCUniversal, per Variety.

“Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen,” the letter read. “In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via FaceTime.”

The letter continued, “Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career.”

It also stated that the act was “an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted.”

While Bravo has yet to comment on the incident, ​a source who had seen the video told People there was little to be concerned about.

“No one in their right mind would think that anything Andy was saying in that video was meant to be taken seriously,” the source shared. “It was very clear that everyone was in on the joke.”

Brandi’s accusations come a little over a month after former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo filed a lawsuit claiming that Bravo and its affiliated companies “regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings.”

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Brandi allegedly acting inappropriately toward Caroline, 62, during filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. A source said that “physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Peacock, the streaming network that RHUGT calls home, released a statement in response in January 2023.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” their statement read. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”